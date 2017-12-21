New package for cotton and paddy farmers in Vidarbha, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

The state government will extend a new package to farmers in Vidarbha to cope with drought and pest attacks that have caused heavy loss for cotton and paddy growers. Announcing this here Wednesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it has been conveyed to the centre, which is positive about considering the state’s demand for providing financial help to these farmers.

“The government will extend all help to farmers before the conclusion of winter session in Nagpur. Whether it relates to declaring drought in some districts of Vidarbha, or cotton or paddy crisis, would be adequately addressed to provide relief to farmers,” said Fadnavis. Cotton crop in Vidarbha, which accounts for almost 40 per cent of the cotton cultivation in the country, has been reeling under bollworm attack. Pest attack has also caused heavy loss to paddy farmers.

In another significant announcement, the CM said one time settlement (OTS) scheme of the loan waiver has been extended from December 31, 2017 to March 30, 2018. “To facilitate a large number of farmers to avail the OTS scheme, the government has extended the deadline from December 31,2017 to March 30,2018. Under the scheme, farmers can avail Rs 1.5 lakh loan waiver after repaying the remaining loan amount.” For example, if a farmer has a loan of Rs 3 lakh, he can avail loan waiver of Rs 1.5 lakh after repaying the remaining Rs 1.5 lakh, he said.

He added the process of loan waiver for 69 lakh farmers has been expedited. “The errors that came to light were on account of lapses by banks,” he said. “Almost 48 lakh farmers, with a cumulative amount of Rs 23,500 crore, have been cleared,” he said. The process was underway for the remaining 21 lakh farmers. Referring to criticism following loan waiver being credited in accounts of an MLA and a former MP, who were not eligible, he said some errors have come to light but after verifying it was noted in both cases, they were not in the list of beneficiaries and banks had wrongly credited the amount.

Speaking about Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Abitkar getting loan waiver amount wrongly, he said, “The ist had shortlisted the name of Prakash Sutar. But the bank credited the amount in the name of Prakash Abitkar.” In case of Vasantrao More, he had received the waiver wrongly instead of Latabai Suresh, whose name was in the list.

