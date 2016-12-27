New notes worth Rs 18 lakh seized, 4 Punjab, Haryana cops among 8 held

The main suspect was identified as Rajbir Singh from Narwana of Haryana, a policeman from Jind vigilance department of Haryana. (Representational image) The main suspect was identified as Rajbir Singh from Narwana of Haryana, a policeman from Jind vigilance department of Haryana. (Representational image)

The Khanauri police of Sangrur recovered new currency worth Rs 18.40 lakh Monday and booked nine persons, including four cops, from Punjab and Haryana police.

Eight of the suspects were arrested and sent to two days’ police custody.

The main suspect was identified as Rajbir Singh from Narwana of Haryana, a policeman from Jind vigilance department of Haryana.

He along with his accomplice Karam Raj from Jind allegedly wanted to exchange old currency worth lakhs illegally in connivance with Rajvir Singh from Patran, Sukhnam Singh of Patiala and Chamkaur Singh of Sangrur, the police said.

Also involved in the conspiracy were Punjab police constables — Jagmail Singh and Mohinder Singh from Khanauri police and Balbir Singh, a sub-inspector from the Sangrur excise department.

Rajbir Singh is from Haryana vigilance, and came to Khanauri with Karamraj. They had a plan to exchange currency with Rajvir Singh and his accomplices,” said Ajaypal Singh, DSP, Moonak.