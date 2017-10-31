New NIA chief takes over: Will continue to pursue case against Hurriyat leaders, says Y C Modi

Sharad Kumar, the outgoing Director General of NIA, hands over charge to Y C Modi (right) in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Sharad Kumar, the outgoing Director General of NIA, hands over charge to Y C Modi (right) in New Delhi on Monday. PTI

With the government-appointed interlocutor on Kashmir looking to engage all stakeholders, new NIA Director-General Y C Modi on Monday said the agency will continue to pursue its case against separatist Hurriyat leaders under the “parameters of law”, but also “work in the national interest”. During an interaction with mediapersons at NIA headquarters here on his first day at office, Modi was asked if the agency will still go ahead with arrests, if required, of top Hurriyat leaders in view of the government appointing former IB chief Dineshwar Sharma as an interlocutor, who is likely to also engage with Hurriyat leaders.

“Whatever is required in the probe, based on evidence, we will proceed further. We work under the parameters of law. But, national interest is the most important thing,” Modi responded.

A S Dulat, former RAW chief and adviser to the PMO under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, had recently indicated to The Indian Express in an interview that post appointment of Dineshwar Sharma as an interlocutor, the NIA may have to go a bit soft on separatist leaders.

After taking charge, Modi said that the NIA has already earned high credibility and he has to merely carry a legacy.

