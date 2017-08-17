New metro policy ‘anti-people’: Mayawati

Mayawati claimed the Centre was reducing its share in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Mayawati claimed the Centre was reducing its share in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan

BSP president Mayawati today said the Centre’s new metro rail policy was “anti-people” and alleged that it would adversely hit metro projects in Uttar Pradesh.

A day after the Union Cabinet approved the new metro rail policy, which opens a big window for private investments across a range of operations, Mayawati said it would make setting up of metro projects impossible.

“The new metro policy announced by the Narendra Modi government is anti-people. It will become impossible to set up metro projects, especially in Kanpur, Varanasi and Allahabad… Besides, it will endanger the expansion of the ongoing Lucknow metro project,” she said in a statement here.

The new policy has made “participation of private players and capitalists necessary” in metro projects. The government is running away from its reponsibilities, Mayawati alleged.

She claimed the Centre was reducing its share in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

“The Centre’s aim is to somehow get ‘prime minister’ afixed with all the schemes to gain mileage and publicity,” Mayawati alleged, without elaborating further.

She also charged the Yogi Adityanath government with betraying farmers in the name of loan waiver.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App