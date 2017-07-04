New Israeli Crysanthumun flower named after PM Modi

Gopal Baglay tweeted, “A symbol of blooming In a special gesture, a new fast growing variety of chrysanthemum flower named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” (Source: Twitter/PMO) Gopal Baglay tweeted, “A symbol of blooming In a special gesture, a new fast growing variety of chrysanthemum flower named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” (Source: Twitter/PMO)

In a special gesture to mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Israel in 70 years, a new fast-growing Israeli flower was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Officials said, Israeli Crysanthumun flower will now be called ‘MODI’.

Israel’s official twitter handle tweeted, “New fast-growing Israeli Crysanthumun flower named in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be called “MODI”. Indeed, a #GrowingPartnership!”

Also, Office of the Prime Minister tweeted, “Crysanthumun flower will be named in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The flower will be called ‘Modi’.”

Crysanthumun flower will be named in honour of PM @narendramodi. The flower will be called ‘Modi.’ pic.twitter.com/4qLALtxHzP — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2017

New fast-growing Israeli Crysanthumun flower named in honor of PM @narendramodi and will be called “MODI”. Indeed, a #GrowingPartnership! pic.twitter.com/xj00nW2yUk — Israel ישראל (@Israel) July 4, 2017

PM Modi visited the Danziger “Dan” flower farm along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Mishmar Hashiva where they were briefed about the latest technologies being used for floriculture.

“Commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Danziger Flower Farm names the flower Crysanthumun as ‘Modi’, on the name of Prime Minister,” Press Information Bureau said in a tweet.

The External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted, “A symbol of blooming In a special gesture, a new fast growing variety of chrysanthemum flower named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Reaffirming potential of deeper cooperation in Agriculture!

PMs visit Danziger Flower farm-a leading facility for R&D in plant varieties pic.twitter.com/4Krb4lUu25 — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 4, 2017

A symbol of blooming 🇮🇳-🇮🇱 rltn’p! In a spl gesture, a new fast growing variety of chrysanthemum flower named aftr PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/zl8d0rMgl4 — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 4, 2017

The Danziger flower farm is one of Israel’s leading floriculture companies with approximately 80,000 square meters of state-of-the-art greenhouses specialising in reproduction of plants. The farm, founded in 1953, is located in Moshav Mishmar Hashiva, about 56 km from Jerusalem, in central Israel.

Modi was greeted by Netanyahu along with the top tier of Israel’s leadership — known as segel aleph — an honour afforded to only a few select leaders like US presidents and popes.

Modi began his “path-breaking” visit to Israel with his counterpart Netanyahu extending an extraordinary welcome and asserting that “even sky is not the limit” in the cooperation between the two countries. His three-day visit to Israel is the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish nation.

