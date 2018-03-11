New industrial sops to impact revenue: Maharashtra Budget document

Incomplete details, mismatch errors creating hurdle in processing remaining refund: CBEC chief Incomplete details, mismatch errors creating hurdle in processing remaining refund: CBEC chief

Fiscal managers have blamed new incentives rolled out by the government for key manufacturing sectors for the loss of revenue to the state’s exchequer. While Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had listed the industrial promotion policies unveiled recently by the state government as a major achievement in the budget 2018-19 speech on Friday, his department’s budget document on the state’s fiscal policy has pointed a finger at these very policies for a “reduction in the state’s revenue collections.”

In the build-up to the Magnetic Maharashtra business conclave in February this year, the Devendra Fadnavis government had rolled out a slew of industrial promotion policies for key industrial sectors including defence, aerospace, logistics and data processing, financial services, textiles, gems and jewellers, and battery-powered vehicle industry to attract global and domestic investors.

During his budget speech on Friday, the finance minister said these policies had been “carefully prepared, notified, and implemented” for boosting the industries and the services sector. He listed them as initiatives taken with a target of making Maharashtra’s economy a trillion-dollar economy by 2025.

READ | Maharashtra: Amid mounting debt, tax arrears soar to Rs 77,000 crore

But the document on fiscal policy states, “Various subsidies are given under new policies of tourism, industry, and Information Technology sector, for example subsidies are given in electricity charges, stamp duty, and other taxes. This have impacted the state’s revenue collection.”

Besides the new industrial promotion policies, the document, which was also presented by Mungantiwar to the Assembly on Friday, has also raised the red flag over the government’s decision to permit the irrigation development corporations to retain revenue receipts from irrigation projects in their respective regions. “This has caused a huge reduction in receipts,” states the document.

The finance department has also pointed fingers at “various public welfare (read populist) decisions such as cancellation of the local body tax (LBT) and toll collected through public private partnership on some roads” for increase in the burden on the state’s economy. “Cancellation of LBT, travel concessions to passengers by the State Road Transport Corporation, and higher electricity subsidies have added to the state’s financial burden,” the document added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App