Focus on developing India’s 100 most backward districts by 2022, PM Modi tells top officers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the top government officials to work “with clear objectives” towards creating a New India by 2022. On Saturday, PM Modi met a group of 80 Additional Secretaries and Joint Secretaries and highlighted the current positive global environment in India’s favour and urged the officers to contribute towards creating a New India by 2022. This was the third of the five such interactions.

The officers shared their experiences on topics like agriculture, drinking water, citizen-centric governance, innovation and teamwork in governance, project implementation, education, manufacturing, internal security, and solar energy, during the interaction.

PM Modi spoke about PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation) initiative for project monitoring. He said that the focus of electronics manufacturing in India should now concentrate on manufacturing medical equipment and devices. The prime minister stressed on the need of a positive working environment in the goverment in order to make it an organic entity.

PM Modi urged the officers to concentrate on developing India’s 100 most backward districts and to help in bringing these districts up to the national average level on various development parameters.

