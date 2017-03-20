New UP govt will dispel fear, clerics hope

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday (Source: PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday (Source: PTI)

MUSLIM CLERICS and leaders on Sunday expressed hope that Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister, would be different from Yogi Adityanath, the hardline Hindutva campaigner. Stressing that it is the responsibility of the new government and its head to dispel “any notion of fear or misconception among minorities”, Lucknow-based Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, a member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said it is the BJP’s prerogative who it wants to appoint as CM.

“But it often happens in politics that a leader’s language and tone changes after he sits on the chair. Any government should be given at least six months to showcase what it intends to do. Any criticism should come after that. It should not be a reason of fear for Muslims… governments keep changing in a democracy,” he added.

When contacted, Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad said that a leader often appears different after elections. “Modiji was also seen in a similar manner but a few things changed (after he became PM). A leader belongs to the party before becoming the chief minister, but he belongs to the state after being sworn in,” said Jawwad, who had offered the BSP support in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

Maulana Salman Nadvi, professor at Lucknow-based Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, said: “The controversial statements made by Adityanath in the past cannot be called appropriate… But now, he should show that he believes in the slogan ‘sabka sath sabka vikas’…”

“He can change… he needs to change in order to govern. There is no fear in the Muslim community as such, but communal talks do create an atmosphere of fear and wrong notions,” he added. Samajwadi Party MLA from Moradabad Rural, Haji Iqram Qureshi said people have given the BJP mandate and no one should have any objection to its choice of CM. “But we hope the CM minister changes his language. He is now the CM for all,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now