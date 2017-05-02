New government order halts nuclear medicine scans at hospitals across country

NUCLEAR SCANNING procedures at major government and private hospitals have come to a halt due to the sudden non-availability of Technetium 99 generators, used in the transport of radioactive imaging medicine, after a new government order saying the imported generator must have quality clearance.

Nuclear medicine scans, used to detect a variety of cancers and for accurate diagnosis of thyroid, renal, and cardiac diseases, have been put on hold in hospitals like Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh and All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, and private hospitals.

The medicine Technetium 99 is obtained from Molybdenum 99 (radioactive material), known more commonly among doctors as ‘moly cow.’ It is used in imaging procedures including those for cancer and cardiac diseases. The Tc99m generator has a short shelf life, and hospitals have to import it once every week.

The generators are suddenly in short supply because of an order issued by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in February saying that a vendor importing the T99 generators should send first five imported consignments to two designated testing facilities for quality assurances, to the Radiation Medicine Centre of BARC at Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai, and the other in Delhi. Timarpur, at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and allied Science.

This is the first time that DCGI has issued such an order. Earlier, the import was being monitored by Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), Mumbai doctors said. They alleged that lack of coordination between the DCGI and AERB had led to the new order.

Over the past two weeks, PGIMER’s department of nuclear medicine had slowed down scanning, and on Monday, the procedures were entirely halted. An estimated 400 patients have been affected over this entire period, doctors at PGIMER said.

“We have to stop the tests because we have not received the generators for the past two weeks, We have no solution in sight,” Prof B R Mittal, head of nuclear medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh, told The Indian Express. “I have communicated about the matter to the institute director.”

Another PGIMER doctor said it had affected emergency procedures as well.

It is the same story at AIIMS. C.S Bal, Professor & Head, Department of Nuclear Medicine, AIIMS New Delhi said his department was only doing emergency cases and 80 percent of the work has been affected. “We met health secretary [C K Mishra] a week ago, he assured action in 24 hours, but nothing has happened,” he said. “The DCGI office has no business in radiopharmaceuticals,” the doctor said.

“There is no coordination between AERB and DCGI. The generators import has now stopped. As per the DGCI, the vendors have to draw samples of first first five imported consignments at the port and send it for testing. It can’t happen in a single week. More than 200 centres across the country are affected because of the present situation,” Dr Ishita Sen, president elect, Association of Nuclear Medicine Physicians of India and Director and Head, Department of Nuclear Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, told The Indian Express.

After the February notice, last week, the DGCI issued a fresh notice available on its website. It says that “in the light of requirement of technetium 99 generator and other radiopharmaceuticals by Institutions and patients, it is hereby directed that those institutions[hospitals etc] and patients apply offline or online to respective CSDO/Zonal port offices in form 12A and or form 12/a Shall be issued the import license in form 11 A and or form 12/B within two hours of receipt of application.”

Doctors say the new order is “confusing,” especially as it permits patients to import individually. “The institute already has the licence approved by AERB. A patient cannot import this generator at his own level because it is a radio active materiel. This order is confusing,” said Dr Mittal.

When contacted, Dr G N Singh, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), said “We are taking up the issue with higher authorities and we expect to resolve the issue very soon.”

“I am going to issue an order that for next 45 days the generator be made available on existing terms and conditions. Then every importer will have to go for regulatory requirements. We have called a meeting on May 9 with AERB and with other stakeholders so that an amicable solution is reached. Otherwise, we are going to take tough measures afterwards,” he said.

