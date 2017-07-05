Wanted criminal arrested following gun-battle in South Delhi

Representational image. Representational image.

A 26-year-old man, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was nabbed by the police following a gun-battle at southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony in the wee hours on Wednesday. Chand Mohammad was allegedly involved in 14 cases of robbery, attempt to murder etc., the police said, adding that a pistol and four live cartridges were also seized from his possession. The accused allegedly fired three rounds at a police team and the police also fired two rounds in retaliation. Another man, Zahid, who was accompanying the accused, managed to flee, the police said.

Mohammad was wanted in a robbery case at Jamia Nagar. In February, while committing the crime, he had allegedly opened fire at the owner of the house, the police said.

