New entry gate to Corbett to reduce Delhi-Corbett distance by 50 km

A new entry gate to the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) from Kotdwar in the state’s Pauri Garhwal region, was inaugurated on Monday. The new entry point will reduce the travel distance between New Delhi and CTR by about 50 kilometres.

Till now the entrance to CTR was only from Kumaon’s Ramnagar town – about 250 km from New Delhi. However, entry through the Vatanvasa gate from Garhwal’s Kotdwar town, which was inaugurated on Monday, will reduce the distance between New Delhi and CTR by about 50 kilometres.

The Vatanvasa gate of CTR was inaugurated by Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat on Monday, under the event — ‘Kotdwar Eco Tourism Circuit Development and Operation of Safari Vehicle at Kotdwar’ – where he said, “The opening of a new entrance gate to CTR will help increase tourist footfall in Uttarakhand.”

State forest minister Harak Singh Rawat said that a major portion of the 1288.31 sq-km tiger reserve was in the Garhwal region, however, the lack of an entry point to CTR from Garhwal kept the region aloof from the benefits of the tiger reserve.

“The inauguration of an entry point to CTR form Garhwal will benefit the people of the region as the tourist footfall through Kotdwar will generate employment for the local youth,” Harak Singh said.

