New districts: Tripartite talks held in Manipur

Tripartite talks among officials from home ministry, Manipur government and delegates from United Naga Council were held Friday in Manipur over the creation of new districts in the state.

Joint Secretary (North East) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Satyendra Garg, along with officials from the Manipur government and members of United Naga Council (UNC) participated in the talks. Officials said UNC expressed reservation over the recent decision of the state government to not roll back the decision on new districts.

Home Ministry officials said the talks were in continuation with their earlier discussions with state government and UNC. Some of the concerns raised by UNC are being addressed by the Manipur government. The state government had sent representatives to assure the Naga faction.

