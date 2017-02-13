New Delhi: Road accident deaths on the decline

Road accidents in the national capital have been decreasing over the last few years due to analysis of accidents to determine their causes. (File Photo) Road accidents in the national capital have been decreasing over the last few years due to analysis of accidents to determine their causes. (File Photo)

The number of deaths due to road accident in the national capital has been declining steadily in the past few years, with fatalities going down from 2,153 in 2010 to 1,591 in 2016. According to the Delhi Police, analysis of accidents to determine their causes, time and place of such mishaps and types of offending vehicles, and suitable deployment of night checking-cum-patrolling teams have contributed to the fall in the number of fatalities on the roads.

The number of deaths due to road accidents has gone down from 2,153 in 2010 to 2,110 in 2011, 1,886 in 2012, 1,820 in 2013, 1,671 in 2014, 1,622 in 2015 and 1,591 last year. The Delhi Traffic Police has identified 176 accident-prone spots and suitable remedial measures have been initiated in coordination with road-owning agencies, its annual report states.

It says that strict action has been taken against drunken driving, goods vehicles plying during restricted hours on specified roads and heavy goods vehicles plying without protective devices. Other measures that have contributed to reducing road accidents include identifying and rectifying engineering faults and taking corrective steps such as speed-calming measures, nose protection devices, iron grilles on central verges and signages marking accident-prone spots.

Focussed prosecution with emphasis on over-speeding, rash driving and action against commercial vehicles for violation of rules have helped maintaining better discipline on the roads, the report noted.