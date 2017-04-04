New Delhi: One dead in head-on sports bike collision

The impact left the bikes mangled. (Source: Amit Mehra) The impact left the bikes mangled. (Source: Amit Mehra)

One man died and two were seriously injured after two sports bikes had a head-on collision in south Delhi’s Qutub Institutional area. The incident took place around 9 am on Sunday. The impact of the collision was such that the bikes were mangled and the riders went flying. While initial reports suggested that the bikers were performing stunts, additional DCP Chinmoy Biswal denied this claim. He said they appeared to be travelling at high speed when the crash took place.

“However, they were not performing stunts and it does not seem like they knew each other. We are conducting further investigation,” he said. Police said the 20-year-old deceased, Raman Meena, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was riding a Bajaj Dominar.

The two others, Charles Brian and Pradeep Nair, were riding a Hyosung GTR. They sustained serious injuries and are being treated at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Police said that Brian, 27, is an HR Manager in Gurgaon and a resident of Dakshinpuri. Police sources said that Brian and Nair had gone to eat at a food stall in Qutub Institutional area and were on their way back when the incident took place.

Police sources said both men are critical and under observation. Biswal said a case of death due to negligence and rash driving has been registered at Vasant Kunj North police station. Raman’s family said he had bought the bike a month ago and was associated with a few bikers’ clubs in the capital.

His elder brother Neeraj said Raman loved biking and would set off for a ride early morning on Sundays, only to return home in the afternoon. Neeraj, however, added that his brother never drove fast.

“On Sunday, he went out at 5.30 am. Around 10 am, we received a call from police that my brother had been taken to Rockland Hospital in Dwarka after meeting with an accident. By the time we reached, he was dead,” Neeraj said.

He said Raman had finished his Class XII a year ago and wanted to crack the All India Engineering Entrance Exam. He had a diploma in architectural design and worked as a draftsman at a company.

