Co-pilot with private airline found hanging at home

A First Officer with a private airline allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Katwaria Sarai on Monday morning, police said. The man, 29-year-old Madhur Narang, was found dead by his younger brother on Monday morning, following which police were informed.

While the reason for the extreme step has not been ascertained, several co-workers claimed Narang was “facing obstacles” in marrying a girl of his choice. One of his colleagues claimed that Narang, who was from a Punjabi family, had wanted to marry a girl from Rajasthan.

Police said they will look into the claims by the co-workers. “This is a matter of investigation. The family is in shock and the facts of the case will eventually become clear,” said an officer.

The co-pilot had been working at the airline for the last six months, and used to live with his parents and younger brother.

One of the employees of the airline, involved in cargo operations, told The Indian Express that he last spoke to Narang on Saturday. “He left for Chennai on Friday and arrived in Delhi on Sunday afternoon. His parents were in Punjab at the time of the incident,” the employee said.

After Narang returned home, he retreated to his first-floor room, while his younger brother was reportedly making breakfast. Later, when his brother went to Narang’s room, he found him hanging.

He was taken to AIIMS, where doctors declared him brought dead. After the post-mortem, his family decided to donate his eyes and heart valves.

The body was later taken to Lodhi Road crematorium. His colleagues described Narang as a “soft spoken” individual who “keep to himself”. But days before his death, he seemed “forgetful and distracted”, they claimed.

