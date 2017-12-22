New Consumer Protection Bill will help redress all grievances: Ram Vilas Paswan

Paswan said the existing Consumer Protection Act enacted is 31 years old and the market scenario has changed over the years.(Express file photo) Paswan said the existing Consumer Protection Act enacted is 31 years old and the market scenario has changed over the years.(Express file photo)

Inaugurating celebrations for the National Consumer Day 2017, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan said on Thursday that the new Consumer Protection Bill has been approved by the Cabinet and is likely to be tabled in the present session of the Parliament. He said the Bill will help redress all grievances of the consumers.

He said the existing Consumer Protection Act enacted is 31 years old and the market scenario has changed over the years.

Paswan said the government has embarked on modernising the legislation on consumer protection to keep pace with the changes in markets to ensure fair, equitable and consistent outcomes for consumers. He said this is the age of technology, and educating the consumer and redressing his grievances in the digital world is important.

Paswan also said that digital literacy and financial literacy should go hand-in-hand so that in a cashless economy envisioned by the government, consumers are skilled enough to use digital payments system and confidently use various financial products.

Addressing officials from the ministry and representatives of various states at Vigyan Bhawan, he said the number of consumer helplines have been increased to 60 and six zonal helplines have been launched.

