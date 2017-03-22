New committees announced in Pune Municipal Corporation

ON TUESDAY, the general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) saw the appointments of corporators for various committees. The committees so appointed will function for a year.

Armed with a brute majority in the PMC, the BJP has the maximum members in each committee, including the all-important standing and city improvement committee. While the standing committee has 16 members, the other committees such as city improvement, sports, law, women and child development and sports will have 13 members each.

The standing committee, which handles the financial purse of the civic body, has 10 BJP members – Murlidhar Mohol, Sunil Kamble, Anil Tingare, Neelima Khade, Yogesh Samel, Rajabhau Barate, Haridas Charwad, Maruti Tupe, Manjusha Nagpure, Kavita Vairage.

Dilip Barate, Anand Alkunte, Rekha Tingare and Priya Gadade are the four NCP members of the committee while Nana Bhangire and Avinash Bagwe are the Shiv Sena and Congress members on it respectively. The CIC has eight BJP members – Mahesh Ladkat, Dhiraj Ghate, Mahesh Wable, Ujwala Jangale, Kiran Dagde Patil, Madhuri Sahasrabudhhe, Smita Vaste, and Sheetal Sawant. Sachin Dodke, Pradip Gaikwad and Suman Pathare are the NCP members on the body while Lata Rajguru and Bala Oswal are the Congress and Shiv Sena members.

