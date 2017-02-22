New chapter on Singur movement: Class VIII history textbook focuses on TMC role, omits key players from Oppn

Pages from the textbook Pages from the textbook

Less than six months after the Supreme Court order validated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s stance on Singur, history textbooks for class VIII students detailing TMC’s “achievements” during the movement have arrived in classrooms across the state. However, key players of the movement — including from Leftist parties like the CPI(ML), SUCI and others who have since opposed Mamata — are missing in the 10-page chapter. On August 31 last year, the Mamata government scored a major victory with the apex court terming as illegal and void the acquisition of 1,053 acres by the erstwhile Left Front government for Tata Motors’ Nano project at Singur, and ordering restoration of land to farmers. This has found place in history textbooks for schools affiliated to the state board.

Watch what else is making news:



The chapter, titled “Jami Jal Jangal: Jiban Jibikar Adhikar O Ganaandolan” (Land, water, forests: The right to life, livelihood and people’s movements) focuses almost entirely on Mamata’s role in Singur. It says, “It was Mamata Banerjee who started the Singur movement by sowing paddy seeds.”

While lesser known TMC leaders like Becharam Manna, Rabindranath Bhattacharya and Tapan Dasgupta have found mention, two key participants have been left out. The Leftist SUCI, which allied with TMC ahead of the 2011 Assembly elections but fell out of favour later, and the Naxalite CPI(ML) (Liberation), which was also part of the Singur movement led by Krishji Jami Raksha Committee (KJRC).

“It wasn’t Mamata who started the movement. It began as a spontaneous resistance by local farmers and the TMC joined much later. KJRC was formed on June 4, whereas Mamata Banerjee sowed paddy on July 18,” said Sajal Adhikary, state committee member of CPI(ML)(Liberation), who spent months in Singur in 2006.

SUCI leader Santosh Bhattacharya, who was living in Singur during the movement, told The Indian Express, “Singur was a historic movement because in essence, it was a spontaneous movement of the people. It was not a party that began the movement.”

Avik Majumder, chairman of the expert committee that decides the syllabus for state board textbooks, told The Indian Express that no party had been mentioned by name and argued that history was in essence a “narrative” of events.