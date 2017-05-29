New cattle trade rules whimsical, will impact livelihood: Bengal Congress

“According to experts, the new rules will massively impact several other industries like leather, automobile, pharmaceuticals, and soap”, the Congress leader said. (PTI Photo) “According to experts, the new rules will massively impact several other industries like leather, automobile, pharmaceuticals, and soap”, the Congress leader said. (PTI Photo)

Terming the Centre’s new cattle trade rules “whimsical”, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress on Monday said it will adversely impact the livelihood of millions associated with meat industry and allied sectors.

“We think that by suddenly coming up with such rules, the Centre is hampering the livelihood of millions of poor Indians. It will also adversely impact the country’s meat industry of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore,” Congress state unit President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

On Friday, the Centre announced the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, to prevent trade in cattle at animal markets for slaughter. “It seems that the central government is keeping logic aside and taking whimsical decisions. They are disregarding other major issues in the country and trying to run the government as they please. Such practices can be dangerous for us,” he said.

“According to experts, the new rules will massively impact several other industries like leather, automobile, pharmaceuticals, and soap,” the Congress leader added. However, he said, the Congress high command did not agree with protest against the new rules by organising beef festivals, as was done in Kerala.

