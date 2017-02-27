February 27, 9 am news update: UP goes into fifth phase of polling, winners from Oscars 2017, Trump’s navy secy nominee withdraws

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav during poll campaign. (File Photo) Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav during poll campaign. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017: Fifth phase

Voting across 51 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh's fifth phase of assembly elections began on Monday at 7 am. Voting in this phase is spread across 11 districts of the state, including Ayodhya, Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Amethi and Sultanpur. A total of 607 candidates including 40 women are in the fray.

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

Donald Trump’s nominee for navy secretary withdraws candidacy

Philip Biden withdrew his nomination as secretary of the US navy to serve under President Donald Trump, adding to the series of nominees to remove their names from being considered in the running for various roles. "This was a personal decision driven by privacy concerns and significant challenges he faced in separating himself from his business interests," Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement, adding that he would soon suggest a new nominee.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice to help Manchester United win their first trophy under Jose Mourinho. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice to help Manchester United win their first trophy under Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United beat Southampton 3-2, win EFL Cup

The first trophy of the season this for Manchester United but Southampton do deserve plaudits for their performance. Maya Yoshida and co. did well in keeping United out, despite the fact that they did concede three goals. United seem to be in a place where they can be beaten only by a truly air tight effort.

Oscars 2017 winners list: Viola Davis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Oscars 2017 winners list: Viola Davis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Oscars 2017: Mahershala Ali, Viola Davis win Best Supporting Actor awards, Dev Patel out of the race

With La La Land proving to be a clear favourite, getting 14 nominations, including Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling for the roles of best actor, and Damien Chazelle, the film's first Oscar was for best production design. The best supporting actor awards went to Mahershala Ali for Moonlight and Viola Davis for Fences.

Kerala family gets word: One from group building Islamic State in Afghanistan is killed

The family of Kerala resident Hafesudheen Theke Koleth received information that he has been killed, according to police and intelligence sources. Koleth is believed to have left the country to live in Islamic State-controlled Nangarhar in Afghanistan. His family received the news through a Telegram message from another Kerala jihadist in Nangarhar district.

