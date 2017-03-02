Top stories at 3 pm, March 2: Theresa May faces Brexit bill defeat, SC refuses hearing on abortion law and other news

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

Haryana wants Indus Valley renamed as Sarasvati civilisation

Seven months after water was released into a largely dry channel that was dug up to revive the “lost” Saraswati, the Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) has decided to rename the Indus Valley civilisation as the Sarasvati river civilisation since the “river is no more a myth, its existence is a reality”. This is one of several recommendations that the HSHDB will send to the government — the Board is chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar — following the successful conclusion of the Saraswati Mahotsav in January. Read more

PM Theresa May faces first Brexit bill defeat

Britain’s upper house of parliament defeated Prime Minister Theresa May’s government on Wednesday, voting in favour of a change to her Brexit plan that says she can only trigger exit talks if she promises to protect the rights of EU citizens. However, the government’s defeat in the Lords could prove a symbolic one as MPs can remove the amendment when it comes back to the House of Commons. Full story

SC refuses urgent hearing on abortion law

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to grant an urgent hearing to a plea challenging the constitutional validity of a law that prohibits abortion of a 20-week-old foetus, ANI reports. As per India’s abortion law, a woman cannot undergo an abortion if her pregnancy crosses 20 weeks. According to Times of India, the apex court on Thursday said “there are very important national issues which are in queue” and that it would grant a hearing to this particular petition only after the summer vacation. By then, however, the woman would have most likely given birth. Read

FTII chairman Gajendra Chauhan’s term ends Friday, will he get an extension?

The term of actor Gajendra Chauhan as head of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and Chairman of its Governing Council will end on Friday. Although appointments on FTII body are made for three years, the incumbent society was appointed in June 2015 with retrospective effect from March 4 2014 for next three years. If the Union Government does not grant it an extension – which is not unheard of in FTII – the positions held by Chauhan, his deputy B P Singh and other society members including contentious appointees Anagha Ghaisas, Shailesh Gupta, Narendra Pathak and Rahul Solapurkar will also cease. Read full story

Oprah for president? Winfrey rethinks a run after Trump win

Oprah Winfrey says President Donald Trump’s victory has her rethinking whether she could be elected to the White House. Winfrey, a Hillary Clinton supporter, spoke with financier David Rubenstein in December for an interview for his Bloomberg Television show, which premiered this week. Winfrey says before Trump’s election she thought that she didn’t have the necessary government experience to run the country but now she thinks differently. The billionaire businessman had never before held public office before his election victory in November. Continue to read

