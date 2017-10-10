Special Coverage
New Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi sworn in

Mukhi was administered the oath of office by Guwahati High Court Chief Justice Ajit Singh at a function in the Srimanta Sankardeva International Convention Centre here. He succeeded Banwarilal Purohit who has been appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

By: PTI | Guwahati | Published:October 10, 2017 12:59 pm
governor of assam, jagdish mukhi governor of assam, new governor of assam, assam governor sworn in, swearing in governor of assam, indian express news Mukhi had also served as a minister in the Delhi government. He had been awarded the Best Finance and Planning Minister by the then Planning Minister, Pranab Mukherjee in 1997.
The new Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi, was sworn in on Tuesday.

State Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

In his previous assignment, Mukhi served as the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

