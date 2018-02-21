Never thought factory would be closed suddenly: Rotomac staff

The closed Rotomac factory in Kanpur. Vishal Srivastav The closed Rotomac factory in Kanpur. Vishal Srivastav

Dinesh Mishra (37) has been out of work for two months. He was a molding machine operator at Rotomac Global Private Limited, which used to make pens, until the manufacturing unit closed down on December 8. Mishra was one of the 450 employees, including 250 women, at the unit. They were suddenly informed on December 8 that their services had been terminated due to heavy bank liabilities, he says.

“Around 1,000 employees used to work in the factory. But in the last two years, the company removed half of them. The directors used to say there was a financial crisis and they would recover soon. We never thought the company would be closed. It is yet to pay three months’ salary to employees. We have sent a notice to the directors, but haven’t got a reply,” he adds.

Mishra, who lives in rented place with his two schoolgoing children and wife, says, “I have visited five companies for jobs but to no avail. I cannot pay school fees. My children’s names will be struck off the rolls soon.” The manufacturing unit, launched in 1994, is spread across 27 acres in the Industrial Area of Panki, Kanpur, about 20 km from the palatial bungalow of Rotomac promoter Vikram Kothari in the city. Standing at the factory gate, private security agency officer Prashant Singh confirms that it was closed on December 8. The employees protested outside the unit for a few days, then they left, he says. Delhi-based AAA Insolvency Professionals Limited Liability Partnership, on the direction of the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, took charge of the factory on December 8 evening, he adds.

Santoshi Singh (39), who used to work in the packing section, says, “We protested outside the factory for a week. We met the District Magistrate, sent representations to the Chief Minister, Prime Minister and President, but got no help from anywhere.” She worked in the factory for 11 years.

“We were aware the company was going through financial crisis but never thought it would be closed suddenly. I am still unemployed,” she says. Savita Bajpai (47), one of the oldest employees, says, “We hope the unit will reopen soon. I have decided not to take up any other job.” No senior official of M/S Rotomac Global Private Limited would comment on the matter.

