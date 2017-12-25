‘Never seen a sadder Christmas before’: Coastal Kerala villages after Ockhi

The St Thomas Church in Poonthura village near Thiruvananthapuram on Xmas eve (Photo by special arrangement) The St Thomas Church in Poonthura village near Thiruvananthapuram on Xmas eve (Photo by special arrangement)

Christmas celebrations in the coastal villages of southern Kerala are known to be grand and full of pomp. With stars dangling in front of homes and local churches glittering with bright lights, entire villages become hubs of frenetic competitions and activities. In decorated boats, fishermen are known to take their families out into the sea to have a blast. This year, all that’s gone. Villages like Vizhinjam, Poonthura, Adimalathura and Valiyathura on the coast of Thiruvananthapuram, battered by Cyclone Ockhi and having lost many of its men, have nothing to celebrate this year.

“I have never seen a sadder Christmas before,” said Ignatius Steven, a member of the local church in Vizhinjam, by phone. “Every year, the day after Christmas, the ten-day festival of our church takes off. There are competitions, cultural programmes and feasts. This year, we decided not to do anything. It will be a simple three-day affair without any celebration,” he added.

Only seven bodies of fishermen from Vizhinjam have been retrieved from the sea so far with 30 men still reported missing. Out of the 30 men, 20 went out to sea in small fibre-boats called ‘vallam’ and are unlikely to have survived the cyclone. The rest had gone fishing in the bigger boats and their return is awaited.

In nearby Poonthura, one of the worst-affected villages, people and the local church have decided to forego any celebrations. Here too, only seven bodies have been identified so far with 31 people still missing.

“It’s just like any ordinary day. Walk through the streets and you won’t find a single star outside a house. It’s a silent Christmas,” said Deepak Anto, assistant vicar at the St Thomas Church in Poonthura by phone.

Anto said a special mass was conducted as a ‘thanksgiving’ gesture for the return of 52 fishermen from the area who were rescued in the aftermath of the cyclone. “A lot of families, by now, have started accepting that their loved ones are not coming back,” he added.

Aneesha, sister of Selvi whose husband is among the missing, said their days and nights are spent in prayers. “In past years, he used to take us outside to watch movies on Christmas. We would return only by 9-10 pm,” she said. “Ellam thalavidhi (Everything is fate).” “Ivide ellam veedum marana veedu aanu (Here, every house resembles one where a death has occurred,” she said, crying.

