Latest News
  • Never raided media office, searched premises of NDTV promoters: CBI

Never raided media office, searched premises of NDTV promoters: CBI

The CBI has clarified that raids have only been conducted at the offices and premises of the news channel's promoters.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2017 6:17 pm
ndtv, cbi raid, ndtv office cbi raid, prannoy roy, radhika roy, ndtv fraud case, indian express Prannoy Roy (File photo)

Related News

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided premises of NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, the investigating agency said they ‘fully respect freedom of press.’ The agency said that the case against the channel or its promoters is not due to default of any loan but “relate to the wrongful gain of Rs 48 crore to the promoters – Dr. Prannoy Roy, Smt Radhika Roy, M/s RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd” and resulting financial losses to ICICI bank due to their “collusion and criminal conspiracy.”

The CBI has clarified that raids have only been conducted at the offices and premises of the news channel’s promoters. “CBI has not conducted any search of registered office of NDTV, media studio, news room or premises connected with media operations. CBI fully respects the freedom of press and is committed to the free functioning of news operations,” the statement said.

“The investigation is being conducted as per the due process of law and under the jurisdiction of the court of law. The result of investigation will be filed before the competent court of law based on the evidence adduced during investigation,” the CBI said.

Calling the CBI raid a “witch-hunt”, the channel on Monday had issued a statement saying that it was a “concerted harassment of NDTV”, a charge which the central government denied. The Editor’s Guild had also issued a statement criticising the government for ‘hounding the media house’.

The CBI had registered a case against Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy for willful default of loans and causing financial loss to the ICICI Bank. The CBI had raided as many as four places in Delhi and Dehradun. RRPR Holdings is a company founded by the Roys.

More Related News

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. C
    Chelliah Rajah
    Jun 6, 2017 at 7:20 pm
    The press plays a vital role in a democracy.If press is controlled all the democratic ins utions can only act only in a limited way.The present rulers, I hope, will understand this.and act accordingly. NDTV should stand firm and strong at this hour.
    Reply
    1. K
      khalid
      Jun 6, 2017 at 7:19 pm
      Wow, it's really joking. Even If he is a defaulter of a loan of Rs48 crore why this CBI was unable to take action against Vijay Mallya who is a defaulter of Rs.9000 crore and enjoying in the UK. Because he has been sheltering by the Modi and BJP. Shame on BJP they are harassing NDTV.
      Reply
      1. A
        Achal
        Jun 6, 2017 at 7:13 pm
        If nothing is irregular with NDTV promoter's why are they worried? Lakhs of Innocents in India are facing harassments, NDTV does not report it, editor's guild does not issue any statement. Please treat NDTV promoters as ordinary Indians.
        Reply
        1. A
          Amar
          Jun 6, 2017 at 7:29 pm
          The reason for the raid is because one Mr. Patra was kicked off the TV show, angry government flexing its muscles to show media who disagree with them, fall in line else we will make your life difficult, any specific reason why the raid did not happen earlier.
          Reply
        2. h
          harender. singh
          Jun 6, 2017 at 7:05 pm
          This is childish explanation.Centre govt wants to silence dissenting voices.This is gross violation of freedom of press.BJP is misusing CBI like previous govt,.
          Reply
          1. K
            KS KUMAR
            Jun 6, 2017 at 7:13 pm
            Is it the case that if persons belonging to media indulge in unlawful activities, should they not be investigated. Under the guise of freedom of press, persons cannot be allowed to do illegal things.
            Reply

          Best of Express

          Buzzing Now

          Top News

          Jun 06: Latest News