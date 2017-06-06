Never raided media office, searched premises of NDTV promoters: CBI

Related News
A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided premises of NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, the investigating agency said they ‘fully respect freedom of press.’ The agency said that the case against the channel or its promoters is not due to default of any loan but “relate to the wrongful gain of Rs 48 crore to the promoters – Dr. Prannoy Roy, Smt Radhika Roy, M/s RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd” and resulting financial losses to ICICI bank due to their “collusion and criminal conspiracy.”
The CBI has clarified that raids have only been conducted at the offices and premises of the news channel’s promoters. “CBI has not conducted any search of registered office of NDTV, media studio, news room or premises connected with media operations. CBI fully respects the freedom of press and is committed to the free functioning of news operations,” the statement said.
“The investigation is being conducted as per the due process of law and under the jurisdiction of the court of law. The result of investigation will be filed before the competent court of law based on the evidence adduced during investigation,” the CBI said.
Calling the CBI raid a “witch-hunt”, the channel on Monday had issued a statement saying that it was a “concerted harassment of NDTV”, a charge which the central government denied. The Editor’s Guild had also issued a statement criticising the government for ‘hounding the media house’.
The CBI had registered a case against Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy for willful default of loans and causing financial loss to the ICICI Bank. The CBI had raided as many as four places in Delhi and Dehradun. RRPR Holdings is a company founded by the Roys.
- Jun 6, 2017 at 7:20 pmThe press plays a vital role in a democracy.If press is controlled all the democratic ins utions can only act only in a limited way.The present rulers, I hope, will understand this.and act accordingly. NDTV should stand firm and strong at this hour.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 7:19 pmWow, it's really joking. Even If he is a defaulter of a loan of Rs48 crore why this CBI was unable to take action against Vijay Mallya who is a defaulter of Rs.9000 crore and enjoying in the UK. Because he has been sheltering by the Modi and BJP. Shame on BJP they are harassing NDTV.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 7:13 pmIf nothing is irregular with NDTV promoter's why are they worried? Lakhs of Innocents in India are facing harassments, NDTV does not report it, editor's guild does not issue any statement. Please treat NDTV promoters as ordinary Indians.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 7:29 pmThe reason for the raid is because one Mr. Patra was kicked off the TV show, angry government flexing its muscles to show media who disagree with them, fall in line else we will make your life difficult, any specific reason why the raid did not happen earlier.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 7:05 pmThis is childish explanation.Centre govt wants to silence dissenting voices.This is gross violation of freedom of press.BJP is misusing CBI like previous govt,.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 7:13 pmIs it the case that if persons belonging to media indulge in unlawful activities, should they not be investigated. Under the guise of freedom of press, persons cannot be allowed to do illegal things.Reply