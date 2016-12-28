Never objected to Pandurang Madkaikar’s entry in BJP: Sripad Naik

Pandurang Madkaikar joined BJP last week in presence of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar. (File Photo) Pandurang Madkaikar joined BJP last week in presence of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar. (File Photo)

Two days after he expressed his displeasure over Pandurang Madkaikar’s entry in the BJP, Union AYUSH minister Sripad Naik today said he never objected to the induction of the former Goa Congress legislator in the party. “I had just expressed my discontent when Madkaikar was inducted in the party. I had said I was not taken into confidence. I had never objected to his entry in the party,” Naik told reporters here.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Madkaikar representing Cumbharjua constituency on Congress ticket had resigned as MLA and then joined BJP last week in presence of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

Following this, an upset Naik had said that he was not consulted on the latest induction and was informed about it only at the last minute, a claim which Parrikar had denied.

Naik, however today said there were no differences within the party over the matter.

“I feel that for the betterment of the party, we should always express what we feel, and I did it. I have no objection to Madkaikar being fielded from Cumbharjua constituency,” the North Goa MP said.

Responding to a question on his son Siddhesh contesting as an independent from Cumbharjua constituency, Naik ruled out any such possibility.

“Siddhesh won’t contest independently or on any party ticket,” he said.

On the chief ministerial face of the party in Goa, Naik said it is for the party to decide who should be projected as the next candidate for the top job.

“The party leaders sit across the table and decide on such issues,” he said.

Naik said the current Chief Minister has done a good job in the state.

“Everyone is trying their level best to perform. Parsekar has also done a good job as CM,” he said.