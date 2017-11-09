Never believed conductor was guilty, want juvenile to be tried as adult: Pradyuman kin

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar consoling the mother of Pradyumna, the student who was murdered at Ryan International School recently, at Bhondsi in Gurugram on Friday. (PTI Photo) Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar consoling the mother of Pradyumna, the student who was murdered at Ryan International School recently, at Bhondsi in Gurugram on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Her eyes welled up but she tried to keep herself calm. Pradyuman Thakur’s mother, Sushma, couldn’t believe her son was killed by another student who, according to the CBI, wanted an exam postponed.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Wednesday, after the CBI apprehended a Class XI student in connection with her son’s murder, Sushma said, “When I came to know that a Class XI student was detained by police, I thought my son could have seen the senior boys doing something, so to hide their guilt they might have killed him. But when I heard the student wanted his exam postponed… it’s something I have not been able to believe.”

Sushma said she is certain there was no prior enmity between the two students, especially since her son “was of a quiet nature”. “His friends and teachers told me that he mostly played with children his age. So there is no chance that he might have known the Class XI boy. He never complained at home about being harassed,” Sushma said.

She said she never believed the Gurgaon Police’s theory that her son was killed as he resisted sexual assault attempts by the bus conductor. Barun Chandra Thakur, the father said, “If the conductor’s intent was only to sexually assault him, why did he have a knife with him? We always believed that the conductor was framed. At least this theory about this boy killing my son can be believed as he had been in the school for long. Since he was an average child, he must be under examination pressure, so probably he could have done that.”

The family said they are “satisfied” with the CBI investigation, but alleged that there could be a larger conspiracy involving the school management, which, they said, was “trying to cover up the issue”. The father said that in one-and-a-half-months, the CBI called him almost five times to see the CCTV footage. The father claimed he saw a footage in which Pradyuman is seen being persuaded by boys, whom he could not identify, to enter the toilet.

“The Gurgaon Police had just sent us stills of the footage,” alleged Barun. The family said they are determined to “go to any length” to ensure that the accused is punished. “The Class XI boy is a minor but we want him to be tried as an adult, because this is a rarest of rare case. It is a gruesome and cold-blooded murder,” said Sushil K Tekriwal, the counsel.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App