Netanyahu in Mumbai LIVE UPDATES: Israeli PM to meet Jewish community in Mumbai today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. (Express Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. (Express Photo)

A day before concluding his six-day visit to India, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend multiple events in Mumbai. His events for Thursday include having a power breakfast with Indian CEOs, attending a business forum and attending a Shalom Bollywood event. The Israeli PM will also be visiting Chabad House where he will meet with the Jewish community and also the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel where he will lay a wreath for those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu was welcomed with a grand road show in Ahmedabad. PM Narendra Modi accompanied the Israeli PM and his wife to the Sabarmati Ashram and flew kites with the couple. The Israeli PM also attended a start-up exhibition with Modi and encouraged innovators. Describing the Indian PM as his “dear friend” Netanyahu said, “Now PM Modi is changing India by the force and vision of his leadership. He is revolutionising India. He is catapulting it into the future as one of the world’s great powers and he is doing it with the power of innovation.”

Carrying flags of India and Israel, thousands of people had lined up on the road leading to the Sabarmati Ashram. To welcome the Israel PM, 50 stages were set up along the 8-km-stretch where schoolchildren performed Indian folk dances.

10.40 am: Netanyahu will later address the India-Israel Business Summit at the iconic Taj hotel in south Mumbai. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the summit, PTI reported.

10.30 am: Netanyahu meets Indian CEOs in Mumbai. “Future belongs to those who innovate. Our job is to encourage you to innovate. Partnership between India and Israel is doing wonders. I have a strong personal friendship with PM Modi,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

10.20 am: On Wednesday, meanwhile, Muslim organisations held a protest against Netanyahu’s Mumbai trip. “Several Muslim children have died in Jerusalem. They (Israel) are a threat to Muslims across the world. Our protest is against India forging such ties with Israel,” said Mohammed Rizvi, general secretary of the Raza Academy. Read more here.

10.10 am: The community leaders will also discuss provision of the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) visa to Indian Jews who finish their three-year military training in Israel and wish to return home in India. The visa-free travel, to make transit between the two countries smoother, was also announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Israel in July 2017.

10.00 am: Netanyahu will on Thursday interact with 25-30 leaders of the Jewish community in Mumbai to address their grievances and issues.

9.50 am: Netanyahu to meet at least 12 CEOs including Anand Mahindra, Ajay Piramal, Adi Godrej and Chanda Kocchar in Mumbai for power breakfast at 10 am.

