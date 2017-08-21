Netaji’s associate Colonel Amar Bahadur Singh dies at 102

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inspecting and INA regiment. (Agency Photo) Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inspecting and INA regiment. (Agency Photo)

Colonel Amar Bahadur Singh, a close associate of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, died at his ancestral village in Bareilly following prolonged illness. He was 102. Singh, a widower, breathed his last at his ancestral village Sirsa under Baheri area yesterday, his family members said. He is survived by a son.

Singh, who joined the British Indian Army in 1933, had served the Azad Hind Fauj after coming in contact with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, they said. His last rites were performed in the presence of eminent personalities last evening. Several dignitaries including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, and union ministers Maneka Gandhi and Santosh Gangwar have expressed grief over his demise.

