Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue vandalised in West Bengal’s Birbhum district

A complaint was lodged with the Khayrasole Police Station against unknown persons for damaging the statue. (Source: PTI Photo) A complaint was lodged with the Khayrasole Police Station against unknown persons for damaging the statue. (Source: PTI Photo)

A statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which was to be unveiled at the Panchra village in Birbhum district, on Tuesday was smeared with ink and the face was damaged by unidentified persons, police said. The Panchayat officials were to hoist a flag on the eve of Independence Day and the Netaji statue was be installed in the Panchra village panchayat office compound during the Independence Day function. The Police said that when the staff opened up the gate, they noticed the vandalism and informed authorities immediately.

A complaint was lodged with the Khayrasole Police Station against unknown persons for damaging the statue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App