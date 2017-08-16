Latest news
  • Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue vandalised in West Bengal’s Birbhum district

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue vandalised in West Bengal’s Birbhum district

The Panchayat officials were to hoist a flag on the eve of Independence Day and the Netaji statue was be installed in the Panchra village panchayat office compound during the Independence Day function. The staff informed the police about the vandalism.

By: ANI | Birbhum | Published:August 16, 2017 11:23 am
netaji subhas chandra bose news, birbhum news, india news, indian express news A complaint was lodged with the Khayrasole Police Station against unknown persons for damaging the statue. (Source: PTI Photo)
Related News

A statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which was to be unveiled at the Panchra village in Birbhum district, on Tuesday was smeared with ink and the face was damaged by unidentified persons, police said. The Panchayat officials were to hoist a flag on the eve of Independence Day and the Netaji statue was be installed in the Panchra village panchayat office compound during the Independence Day function. The Police said that when the staff opened up the gate, they noticed the vandalism and informed authorities immediately.

A complaint was lodged with the Khayrasole Police Station against unknown persons for damaging the statue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 16: Latest News