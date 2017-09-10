Netaji statue unveiled at West Bengal’s Naval Area Headquarters

An 8 ft bronze statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was unveiled at the Naval establishment in Kolkata. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) An 8 ft bronze statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was unveiled at the Naval establishment in Kolkata. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

An eight-foot bronze statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was on Sunday unveiled at the Naval Area headquarters for West Bengal, which is named after him. The statue was unveiled by Vice Admiral HCS Bisht, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command in the presence of Professor Krishna Bose, Netaji’s niece-in-law and chairperson of Netaji Research Bureau.

Consul-General of Japan in Kolkata Masayuki Taga was among several dignitaries present on the occasion. “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has a maritime connection as his journey from Germany to East Asia was by submarine and he was even transferred from one submarine to another in high seas,” Bisht said describing him as a daring patriot.

During his 90-day sojourn, Netaji first travelled from Kiel in Germany in a U-Boat and then was transferred to a Japanese submarine off Mozambique in Africa in high seas, he said. “His vision was against alienation of the downtrodden, communalism and for opportunity to all,” he said after unveiling of the statue at INS Netaji Subhas.

Krishna Bose said Netaji felt “a military thrust would be necessary to give impetus to the freedom movement.” Describing Netaji as the warrier statesman of India, she said, “Netaji’s message for unity, strength and sacrifice will continue to flow to all parts of the country from here where the statue has been unveiled.”

