Netaji Subhas Bose’ kin to go ahead with anniversary rally without Kolkata police nod

Family members and followers of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose alleged on Thursday that Kolkata Police is not giving them permission to hold a rally in Kolkata on the 72nd anniversary of his ‘disappearance’. The organizers, which include family members of Netaji, have decided to go ahead with the rally without a police permission.

Interestingly, the organizers, family members and ‘Open Platform for Netaji’ have also invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to participate. “It is shocking. We have applied for permission with the Kolkata Police to hold the rally on August 18 to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of his disappearance. But the Kolkata Police had turned us down. This is an apolitical rally for a cause,” said Abhijit Roy, co-convener of ‘Open Platform for Netaji’ speaking to Express.

“First they asked us to change the date. We told them that the date is important, how can we change it? Then they said to shorten the route. I told them I have to discuss with everyone and it will take time. We have decided to go ahead with the rally, let them arrest us,” said Roy.

However, organizers who are holding a press conference in Kolkata have already decided to go ahead with the rally even if the cops don’t give permission. “We really do not know why Kolkata Police is doing this. I personally invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when we spoke at Raj Bhawan on August 15. People from all walks of life are going to join. There will be two dozen family members who have come from different parts of India,” said Chandra Bose, grand nephew of Netaji and a BJP leader.

“There is a dichotomy. One on hand CM declassifies files and on the other her police tries to stop our rally. We will go ahead with the rally,” added Bose. The rally is scheduled to start from Netaji status on Red Road and end at Netaji Bhawan in Elgin Road. The rally would raise the demand to end Netaji mystery and aims at putting pressure on the central government. The organizers have already negated the theory of Netaji’s death in plane crash on August 18, 1945 in Taiwan.

“We want the truth to come out. We do not believe in the plane crash theory that he died on August 18, 1945. Our rally is aimed at public awareness and raising a voice together for the national hero,” added Bose. According to family members, through the rally they will raise the demand of declassification of all files, including IB files by the Centre, appoint a high-power Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinize the documents.

The rally would also demand the Centre to send SIT to countries like Russia, Germany, China UK and others to retrieve secret files on the national hero which could shed light on his disappearance. On September 2015, Mamata Banerjee released 64 secret files on Netaji, which was with the state government. Following suit, PM Narendra Modi announced declassification of central files on January 23, 2016.

