Netaji our leader but it’s confusing, say Shivpal’s MLAs

AMONG THE few Samajwadi Party MLAs remaining in the camp of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav, at least three have admitted they are preparing for the polls amid confusion about leadership. The Indian Express contacted four MLAs and only one, Rampal Yadav, said there was no confusion.

Parasnath Yadav: The Rural Engineering Service Minister said he has started preparing for the elections in his constituency, Malhani in Jaunpur, but agreed that confusion prevails after Sunday when Akhilesh’s camp seized control of the party. “Netaji (Mulayam) is my president in the party organisation whereas Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadavji is the leader in the government. I have to wait for the final decision between father and son,” Parasnath Yadav said. He said an effort should be made to ensure that the SP continues to exist as “one party” with its current symbol. “I will meet the CM Wednesday and tell him about my sentiments,” Yadav said. He said he had never thought that SP would come to such a situation. “When Netaji gave the CM’s chair to Akhilesh, it was certain that he would be getting the post of national president too in future,” Parasnath Yadav said. Hence, he said, such a “drama” should not have happened at the time of elections.

Rampal Yadav: MLA from Biswan in Sitapur, he had been expelled by Akhilesh in April but was reinducted in the party last month by Shivpal Yadav. He said he was preparing for the elections in Mulayam’s name. “There is no confusion about leadership… Netaji is my leader and I will contest the election in his name,” Rampal said, adding he was not concerned about who will be projected as the CM face. “People have waited for a long time to get the issue resolved… but now it is unlikely the party will return to its original form,” Rampal admitted. He said he wouldn’t face any major challenge if Akhilesh fields a candidate against him. “When there are rival candidates of several other parties, one more candidate will make no difference,” he said. Rampal’s commercial buildings had been razed by the state administration over charges of encroachment before he was expelled from the party. He was also arrested for a clash with officials who had come to demolish his building under construction in Lucknow.

Raghuraj Singh Shakya: MLA from Etawah, Mulayam’s home district, he said he is continuing to work for the elections but confusion does prevail regarding the party and its symbol. “I pray to God that good sense prevails on the CM and the issue get resolved very soon… Whoever is responsible for this situation, let good sense prevail on them all. I want the party to remain united and only one candidate to contest, with the support of Netaji and the CM both. But where I am today is only because of Netaji and I can not leave him in this situation,” Shakya said. He said he will certainly contest the election.

Sibghattullah Ansari: Brother of jailed don Mukhtar Ansari, the MLA from Mohammadabad, Ghazipur, had been elected on a Quami Ekta Dal ticket in 2012 but that party has since merged into the SP, amid opposition from Akhilesh. Sibghattullah Ansari said both Mulayam and Akhilesh were leaders to him. “A sense of confusion prevails… let’s see what happens,” said Ansari, who has started preparing for the polls. Ansari’s name was in the list of candidates Mulayam declared last month.