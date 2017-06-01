Netaji files: PM should apologise to the nation, says AIFB

All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), the party founded by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologize to the nation as the union home ministry has “mislead” the country by saying that the nationalist leader had died in an air crash in 1945.

It also demanded withdrawal of the letter by the MHA in reply to the RTI application filed under the Right To Information Act seeking to know about the whereabouts of Netaji post August 18, 1945. “We will write to the prime minister and demand his apology as the union home ministry has deliberately tried to mislead the nation by spreading lies about Netaji’s death. It is a shame,” AIFB general secretary Debabrata Biswas said.

He referred to the report of Justice M K Mukherjee Commission, the last judicial panel to have inquired into Netaji’s disappearance, which claimed that he had not died in the plane crash at Taihoku in modern day Taiwan on the stated day. “If this was the conclusion of the last inquiry commission had arrived at, then how could the government say that Netaji had died in the August 18, 1945 plane crash? On what basis did the government come to such a conclusion. The center should immediately withdraw the letter issued by the RTI,” Biswas said.

He demanded that the Mukherjee Commission report should be accepted and all files and documents related to Netaji and Indian National Army should be declassified. The MHA letter had said “After considering the reports of Shahnawaz Committee, Justice G D Khosla Commission and Justice Mukherjee Commission of Enquiry, the Government has come to the conclusion that Netaji has died in a plane crash in 1945”. The AIFB has decided to observe August 18 as ‘Conspiracy Day’ throughout the country, Biswas said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App