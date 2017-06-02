Netaji files: Mamata Banerjee slams centre’s reply on RTI, MHA says ‘open to examine new facts’

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Two days after Ministry of Home Affairs concluded that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose died in a plane crash in the year 1945, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is shocked by the Centre’s reply to the RTI filed on the issue. Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, the chief minister said,” I am shocked to see this unilateral decision of the Central Government without evidence.” Banerjee further added that she has drawn PM Narendra Modi’s attention regarding the matter.

“I have drawn attention of PM Modi to this matter and sought the considered stand of Central Government in this regard,” West Bengal CM said. Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday clarified that its replies were based on 2006 findings. In a statement, the ministry said, “Replies were based on 2006 findings. Government is open to examine new facts when they come to light.”

In response to a query under Right to Information Act, MHA on Tuesday said, “After considering the reports of Shahnawaz Committee, Justice G D Khosla Commission and Justice Mukherjee Commission of Enquiry, the Government has come to the conclusion that Netaji has died in plane crash in 1945,’’ the Union home ministry said in response to a query under the Right To Information Act on Tuesday.

The ministry’s response received strong criticism from Netaji’s family members who described the reply as “irresponsible”. “This is an irresponsible move… How can the government conclude Netaji’s death without concrete evidence?’’ asked Netaji’s grandnephew and Bengal BJP vice president Chandra Bose. All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), the party founded by Netaji, said the Union Home Ministry has “misled” the country by its reply and asked PM Narendra Modi to apologise.

AIFB further demanded that the letter by the MHA in reply to the RTI application should be repealed. “We will write to the prime minister and demand his apology as the union home ministry has deliberately tried to mislead the nation by spreading lies about Netaji’s death. It is a shame,” AIFB general secretary Debabrata Biswas said on Thursday.

