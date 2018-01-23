Netaji believed freedom cannot be earned by non-violence: WB Governor

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi releasing “The Oracle 2018” with Krishna Bose(R), niece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Chairperson, Netaji Research Bureau on 121st birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Netaji Bhavan in Kolkata on Tuesday. PTI West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi releasing “The Oracle 2018” with Krishna Bose(R), niece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Chairperson, Netaji Research Bureau on 121st birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Netaji Bhavan in Kolkata on Tuesday. PTI

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Tuesday said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a leader who believed that freedom cannot be earned by non-violence. Addressing the 121st birth anniversary of Netaji, Tripathi said he was one of the greatest leaders of Indian freedom struggle.

“Netaji gave inspiring slogans as ‘Jai Hind’, ‘Dilli Chalo’, ‘Give me blood I will give you freedom’. He was one leader who believed freedom cannot be earned by non-violence. He remained an inspiration for the young generation to make the supreme sacrifice for the mother land,” the Governor said. Tripathi also referred to the “fascinating relationship” between Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji, based on mutual respect.

Director of Netaji Research Bureau, Prof Sugata Bose said in 1944, the freedom fighter had said in a message to Gandhi on Azad Hind Radio – “Father of our Nation in this holy war for India’s liberation, we ask for your blessings and good wishes.”

Sugata Bose, the grand nephew of Subhas Chandra Bose, said 2018 marks the 80th year of Netaji becoming the President at the Haripura session of the Congress.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App