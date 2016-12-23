Nepotism charges: Vigilance court orders preliminary enquiry against Oommen Chandy, 9 ministers

Oommen Chandy, former chief minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy, former chief minister of Kerala

A vigilance court in Thiruvananthapuram ordered a preliminary enquiry against former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and nine other UDF ministers in connection with allegations of appointing close relatives in chief government posts during its tenure. Some of the ministers in the earlier UDF regime accused of nepotism include Ramesh Chennithala, VS Sivakumar, Anoop Jacob and PK Jayalakshmi. The court wants a report by February 6.

The enquiry will cover aspects of whether appointments to key posts were done by violating rules.

Nepotism charges have already claimed one minister in the present Left government when EP Jayarajan was forced to resign after allegations of him having appointed close friends and relatives to government posts surfaced. Jayarajan held the industries portfolio in the government and is a senior leader of the CPI(M).

