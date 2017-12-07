Nephew kills warden of Patna jail, commits suicide

The assailant committed suicide by shooting himself after killing his maternal uncle at the police quarters, Kumar said. (Representational Image) The assailant committed suicide by shooting himself after killing his maternal uncle at the police quarters, Kumar said. (Representational Image)

A prison warden was shot dead on Thursday inside the premises of high-security Beur Central Jail here by his nephew, who then took his own life, police said.

It appears that Vishal Kumar Singh (21) had an affair with the daughter of his uncle Santosh Kumar Singh (45), something that the warden must have disapproved of, Superintendent of City (West), Patna, Ravinder Kumar, told PTI.



“It is not fully clear as to what caused the young man to behave so recklessly. Though prima facie it appears that he had an affair with the jail warden’s daughter. We are still investigating the matter,” the SP said.

The country-made pistol used in the crime has been seized, Kumar said.

“Vishal shot himself immediately after firing at his uncle. Hearing the sound of gunshots, people living in the neighbourhood informed the police. The policemen reached the spot only to find the uncle-nephew duo lying in a pool of blood,” the SP said, adding that they were taken to a hospital, where they were declared ‘brought dead’.

