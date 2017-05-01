Nephew, accomplice held in Bathinda double murder case

The police have claimed that the Bathinda double murder case of an elderly couple has been solved with the arrest of the victim’s nephew and an accomplice. The deceased, Harpal Singh and wife Gurmail Singh were found murdered on the intervening night of April 17 and 18 at Bathinda’s Kothe Guru Ke village in Mehraj Nagar council area.

Sharing the details of the case, IG Bathinda Mukhwinder Singh Chhina informed that the accused, Narinder lived with the couple as they had no children. Even though the accused owned a 2 acre land, he had an eye over Harpal’s 8 acre land. With the intention to grab the land, Narinder committed the crime. Chhina added that Narinder met Gursewak Singh who had four cases lodged against him in Barnala and Mehla Kalan police station. He roped in Gursewak and hatched a plot to murder the couple. Narinder paid Rs 30,000 to Gursewak as advance and was also promised one acre land once the job was done.

On April 17 night, Narinder opened the gate to let Gursewak inside the house. Both entered the room of the couple and allegedly murdered them by hitting on their head with a baseball bat, said SSP Bathinda Naveen Singla. Narinder and Gursewak were arrested along with Rs 20,000 cash, a baseball bat, 2 gold bangles, one gold ring and two Aadhaar cards of the slained couple. Both were arrested from Sehajra village Saturday.

