Nepali man killed in firing, India denies role

Ties between India and Nepal strained on Thursday following reports of the death of a Nepali man in Ananda Bazar area of the neighbouring country’s Kanchanpur district, allegedly due to firing by an Indian security personnel. Govinda Gautam died of injuries sustained in alleged firing from the Indian side of the border following a dispute over the construction of a culvert over the Sano Khola river in Kanchanpur district, said a news report by Kantipur Television in Nepal. Tension erupted in the area after the firing, the report added.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu categorically denied reports of firing by Sashastra Seema Bal personnel, who guard the Indo-Nepal border. “There is a need to maintain calm and let the survey officials of both sides discuss the location of border pillars before any construction work begins. District officials have been directed to cooperate to defuse the situation,” the embassy said.

Nepal’s former PM Madhav Nepal, who is also the chief of the main opposition party, said it was deplorable that a Nepali citizen was killed in its territory due to the action by an Indian security personnel. Calling for action against the guilty, he said, “The Nepal government must take it up with the appropriate authorities on the Indian side.”

Meanwhile, India on Thursday said that it is “seriously concerned” at the “recent violent clashes” in Nepal in which several people have lost their lives. The statement comes in the wake of the killing of four Madhesi protesters in police firing.

Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, “Peace and stability in Nepal are of paramount interest to us. We are seriously concerned at the recent violent clashes which you mentioned and in which several people lost their lives. We conveyed our condolences to the families of the deceased. We urge all sides to exercise restraint and to avoid any action that may vitiate the atmosphere further.”

On the recent political developments in Nepal, he said that it has been India’s consistent view that political leaders in Nepal address the Constitution issue through dialogue and consultations with participation of all sections of its society. “India will continue to support efforts for peace, progress and stability in Nepal,” he said.