Nepalese protesters pelting stones, raising anti-India slogans along border: SSB

The situation along the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri continued to remain tense following Thursday’s clash between Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans and a group of Nepalese citizens over the construction of a pillar near border. According to the SSB, Nepalese protesters are still pelting stones and are shouting anti-India slogans along the border. On Thursday, seven SSB jawans and some civilians were injured when some Nepalese citizens clashed and pelted stones at them near the border. “The Nepalese citizens pelted stones after the SSB jawans deployed there objected to permanent construction work on a disputed land near Pillar No. 200,” SSB Commandant Dilbag Singh had said.

He also said, “The incident took place near Basahi village in Sampurnanagar area here, and the injuries were not of serious nature.” Some Nepalese citizens on February 18 had started constructing a culvert near the Pillar No. 200 that is reported to be missing, which led to the dispute for the first time. After discussions between Pallia SDM and Nepalese authorities, it was agreed that no permanent construction would be carried out till the survey officers of both the countries decides the boundary.

But after the construction again started and came to their notice on Thursday, SSB jawans objected following which a clash took place. SSB is under the administrative control of the Union Home Ministry and is assigned the duties of manning the Nepal and Bhutan borders.

