Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was on Thursday accorded ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi ahead of holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his first foreign trip after assuming office, Deuba arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, on a four-day visit.

Modi had an unscheduled meeting with the visiting leader on Thursday and they are scheduled to hold “extensive talks” on Thursday. “A special welcome for a trusted friend. @PM_Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba receives ceremonial honours at @rashtrapatibhvn (sic),” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

