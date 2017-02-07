Cops crack Nepalese national’s murder, arrest his fellow worker

Murder accused Kiran Singh in police custody at Sector 26 Chandigarh on Monday, February 06 2017. (Source: Express photo) Murder accused Kiran Singh in police custody at Sector 26 Chandigarh on Monday, February 06 2017. (Source: Express photo)

THE CHANDIGARH Police has achieved a breakthrough in the blind murder case of a Nepalese national, Dhan Bahadur. His beheaded and partially burnt body was recovered from the forest area of Makhanmajra village on January 24.

One of the assailants, Kiran Singh, was arrested on Sunday night on the charge of murder. Kiran is a native of Kaski district in Nepal. Both Kiran and Dhan Bahadur used to work together in the apple orchards near Shimla. During his preliminary interrogation, Kiran told the police that he along with three others had murdered Dhan Bahadur and dumped his body in the forest area of Makhanmajra on September 29, 2016.

According to the police, Kiran and his three accomplices were travelling with Dhan Bahadur from Shimla to Chandigarh in a bus on September 29, 2016. During the journey, they learnt that Dhan Bahadur was carrying a large amount of cash. “On the way, Kiran and his three accomplices hatched a conspiracy with an intention to rob Dhan Bahadur. They reached Chandigarh and went to a liquor vend at Daria village near Chandigarh railway station. All five of them consumed liquor till late night and then took Dhan Bahadur to Makhanmajra where they strangled him and Kiran stabbed him multiple times. The assailants also robbed Rs 40,000 that Dhan Bahadur was carrying,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (East) Satish Kumar.

The police reached Kiran while tracking Dhan Bahadur’s mobile phone that had been missing since September 29. Kiran was arrested on Sunday night and produced in a court on Monday. The court remanded him in 10-day police custody for revealing the identity and location of his three other accomplices involved in the murder.

Dhan Bahadur was a native of Kaski district in Nepal and survived by his wife, five daughters and a son, Deepak Bahadur. Inspector Baldev Kumar, SHO of Mauli Jagran, said, “We procured call details record (CDR) of Dhan Bahadur’s mobile phone. During investigations, his phone was found active. By tracking it, we reached Kiran and nabbed him. During his questioning, he confessed his crime and revealed the details.”

Social media play vital role Identifying a beheaded and partially burnt body was a big challenge for the Chandigarh Police. They had initially recovered a voter card from the pocket of the trousers that the victim was wearing. The police took help of a Nepalese, Khem Bahadur, settled in Chandigarh. Khem Bahadur posted the victim’s picture on his Facebook wall and shared it with his friends in Nepal. The picture also reached Dhan Bahadur’s son Deepak who reached here and identified the body. The Chandigarh Police had contacted the Nepalese police and shared Dhan Bahadur’s picture with them to verify his identity and contact his family members.