Nepal visit reflects govt’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Thursday described his two-day visit to Nepal as a reflection of his government’s commitment to “neighbourhood first” policy, and said as the Himalayan state entered a new era, India would continue to remain its steadfast partner. He will visit the Himalayan nation on Friday, his third visit to that country as Prime Minister.

“It reflects the high priority, India, and personally I, attach to our age-old, close and friendly ties with Nepal,” Modi said in a statement. He said his visit closely follows the state visit of Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to India last month.

“These high-level and regular interactions reflect my government’s commitment to the ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, in consonance with the motto of sabka saath, sabka vikas,” the statement said.

Modi said the two countries have completed several bilateral connectivity and development projects in the past few years, and initiated transformational initiatives for the benefit of their people.

Members of Nepal’s Armed Police Force sweep the premises of Janaki Mandir in Janakpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the temple on Friday. (Photo: Reuters) Members of Nepal’s Armed Police Force sweep the premises of Janaki Mandir in Janakpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the temple on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

“Prime Minister Oli and I will have the opportunity to take forward our recent wide-ranging discussions in New Delhi on issues of mutual interest, and to advance our cooperative partnership across diverse sectors,” he said.

“As Nepal enters a new era of consolidating gains of democracy and achieving rapid economic growth and development, India will continue to remain a steadfast partner of government of Nepal to implement its vision of samriddha Nepal, sukhi Nepali (prosperous Nepal, happy Nepal),” the statement said.

In addition to Kathmandu, Modi said he was also looking forward to visiting Janakpur and Muktinath. Both these places attract a large number of pilgrims every year. “They are a living testimony to the ancient and strong cultural and religious ties between the people of India and Nepal,” he said.

