Nepal President’s visit to India ‘fruitful’: Indian Foreign Affairs Minister

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s ongoing state visit to India has been “fruitful” in enhancing the bilateral relations and goodwill between the two neighbours, Foreign Affairs Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat said at Kathandu on Wednesday.

India’s President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various political parties highlighted the significance of the Nepal-India ties during their meetings with Bhandari and extended best wishes to Nepal in its efforts towards implementing the Constitution and holding the local-level elections, he said.

“This visit has been fruitful in enhancing the relations and goodwill between the two countries,” Mahat, who was a member of the high-level delegation accompanying Bhandari to India, told reporters upon his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

“They have also expressed the commitment to support Nepal in its development endeavours,” the Minister was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post.

Responding to questions that Bhandari was received at the airport by India’s Minister of State, Mahat said there was nothing lacking in the honour India accorded to Nepal’s President.

“The guard of honour that India gave to Nepal’s President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan is an important thing. The Indian President, Prime Minister and distinguished personalities were present on the occasion,” he said.

Mahat said Bhandari went to the airport when Mukherjee arrived on a state visit to Nepal as Nepal has the tradition of presenting the guard of honour at the airport itself.

Bhandari, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a five-day visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This is Bhandari’s first visit abroad after assuming office in 2015. She was scheduled to have visited India last May, but the trip was cancelled after the then cabinet in Nepal said it was not adequately prepared for it.

During her stay in India, she is also expected to travel to Gujarat and Odisha.

