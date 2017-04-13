Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari to visit India

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari will embark on a five-day visit to India from April 17. This is her first trip to India after assuming office in 2015.

The Ministry of External Affairs Wednesday said the visit reflects the priority that both India and Nepal attach to further strengthening their age-old ties. “The visit will further deepen the cordial and cooperative ties,” it said.

Bhandari, who will be here at the invitation of President Pranab Mukherjee, will hold talks with PM Narendra Modi and other leaders.

