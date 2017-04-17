Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari to arrive in Delhi on five-day visit

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari will arrive in New Delhi on a five-day visit. In a press briefing yesterday, Joint secretary in the External Affairs Ministry Sudhakar Dalela informed that Bhandari will have delegation level talks on Monday.

He said, during the visit, Bhandari will meet with President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dalela said India and Nepal have air services agreement and both the countries are quite open to improve it also the work on two rail links Biratnagar and Jaynagar are being implemented out of five rail links. He said the energy cooperation between the two countries is witnessing a new high.

Apart from official engagements in New Delhi, the Nepal President will also be visiting some temples. This is the first state visit of Bhandari after assuming office of the President in October 2015.

The visit reflects the priority that both the nations attach to further strengthening of their age-old, unique, wide-ranging partnership, underpinned by shared historical and cultural linkages and strong people-to-people connections.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now