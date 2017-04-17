Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari arrives in Delhi

President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari arrives in Delhi on state visit to India (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari arrives in Delhi on state visit to India (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

Nepal’s President Bidhya Devi Bhandari arrived here today on her first overseas tour during which she will hold talks with top Indian leadership to strengthen bilateral ties. “Neighbourhood first. Bidhya Devi Bhandari, President of Nepal, arrives in New Delhi on State Visit to India,” the external affairs ministry spokesperson tweeted.

She will hold talks with President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exploring ways to expand cooperation between the two close neighbours whose ties faced some strains following the agitation by the Madhesi community last year.

Vice President Hamid Ansari, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will also call on the Nepalese President.

Bhandari was scheduled to visit India in May last year, but the trip was cancelled after the then cabinet did not endorse the visit, citing lack of preparations on the part of the government.

