Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba on four-day visit to India from Wednesday

Sher Bahadur Deuba, the Prime Minister of Nepal, accompanied by his spouse Arzu Deuba, will be on a state visit to India from 23-27 August 2017 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is his first visit abroad after assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal in June 2017. A high-level delegation will accompany the Prime Minister of Nepal.

During the visit, Sher Bahadur Deuba will call-on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the visit, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other Ministers will call on Prime Minister Deuba. Apart from official engagements in New Delhi, PM Deuba will also visit Hyderabad, Tirupati and Bodh Gaya.

In recent years, India-Nepal partnership has witnessed significant growth in all areas of cooperation. The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to both the sides for holding wide-ranging discussions on issues of mutual interest and advancing age old, special ties of friendship between our two countries

