Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba on 5-day visit to India from today

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba (Reuters) Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba (Reuters)

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will begin a five-day visit to India on Wednesday. Deuba’s visit aims to get India committed to post-earthquake reconstruction and infrastructural expansion in the country.

Officials said Nepal will raise the issue of inundation of the Tarai belt because of the construction of embankment by India on its side of the border. Deputy PM K N Mahara who is also in charge of Foreign Affairs said Nepal will take a “neutral stance” on the Doklam face-off.

